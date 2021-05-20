Simple FW21-2 Collection

An ode to everything that makes your life more conscious and comfortable is the main motif behind Simple’s Fall/Winter ‘21 collection. The original charm of nature once again calls to people to temporarily escape the busy and crowded city, set on a soul-touched journey and roam into grand nature.

This collection celebrates a free and casual fashion attitude. Indoor looks are accentuated with soft textures, minimal patterns and details. A wide range of matching items in neutral colors and soft textures lends itself to creation of ton-sur-ton looks exuding calmness. This provides endless possibilities for cozy layering and to mix and match your outfit for indoors or fashionable get-togethers.

To create more variety, a more daring brick stone color makes an appearance, as well as Pied-de-Poule intarsia that is both chic and casual in feel. Stylish vegan leather items, attractive rib fabric structures, turtlenecks and decadent puff sleeves find a place in this collection, further adding to visual interest.

Simplicity is keynote in our collections, but the outfit that is simple does not have to be an outfit that is plain.