Skall Studio SS22 Collection, Lyrical Variations, was created while delving into 90s books about country style in Southern Europe and the casual atmosphere and local self-sufficient living that come along. An invitation to take a deep breath, slow down and pay attention to the small and important things in life.

As always styles are made in natural materials such as Danish wool, recycled cashmere and 100 % organic cotton – and undyed linen to take the collection in an even more sustainable direction. All styles are designed to stay in the wardrobe for many years to come. The SS22 Collection will be GOTS certified.

First drop will be available in January, second drop in February.