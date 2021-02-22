Solidus is calling the tune with its 21/22 Autumn/Winter collection

With this year’s 21/22 autumn/winter collection, Solidus will be celebrating its 111th company anniversary. Home-wear, biker or combat – the new collection will wow discerning customers with its balanced mix of fashion and function. Our motto for our 21/22 autumn/winter season is “Music makes the world a better place”.

Colours & Materials at Solidus

In the upcoming season, width specialist Solidus will once again be showing how to combine fashion with comfort. The secret to our success: high-quality materials with plenty of smooth leather and velour for a beautiful autumnal display showcasing the colours of autumn leaves. Most of the colours in the upcoming collection are natural winter colours such as hazelwood (brown), arcadia (taupe/brownish-grey), bosco (green) and margin (blackberry). Treaded winter soles in transparent honey shades combined with the striking natural colours guarantee a secure footing while looking absolutely spectacular. The look is rounded off by a young and fresh design which combines function with style.

Solidus Vario 2 in 1

NEW! Kibu – These boots are made for walking

Combat meets Comfort! Solidus has given combat boots, the current fashion essentials, a superb functional upgrade. The new Kibu collection of boots will wow customers with their raised but unexaggerated shape und striking treaded soles. Little details give these rugged lace-up boots that certain something: ruffles along the edge of the shaft give them a look that is both feminine and classy. The slightly broader laces make these boots even cooler and more dynamic. With its trendy, new look, mid-calf Chelsea boots, Solidus has shown us just how well comfort can harmonise with fashion.



Kinga – stylish winter companions

Better in Boots! is the motto of the successful Kinga boot collection, now looking even more cool and casual. The new boots made from soft pleated velour leathers are just right for that transition time from late summer to autumn. Fabulous colours, including shades of pale sand and green, allow these stylish boots to be combined with every fashionable outfit. The light cotton lining creates a comfortable environment for your feet. Kinga boots are real lookers: the transparent treaded soles are truly eye-catching – perfectly coordinated, with contrasting stitching and pull loops on the shaft. It’s the small details that make these new lace-up boots special. Designed to match the warm natural colours and brown hues of women’s outerwear, the boots are available with golden eyelets, decorative rivets and zips and crocodile-look embossing. The Soli-Tex membrane keeps feet dry on wet and cold days.

Kimbu – the new trendy line for men

It goes without saying that the mix of rugged design and function also goes down well with men. Customers can choose between rustic biker boots und desert boots with TR-treaded soles. Unobtrusive felt appliques along the edge of the shaft emphasise the natural look.

Solidus Vario 2 in 1 – combining H and K widths!

What would Solidus be without functionality? Padding, reinforced ankle support, a flexible forefoot area, and practical zips on the inner side of the shaft provide that extra helping of comfort for boots in the Kinga, Kibu and Kimbu collections. Customers have a choice of a leather or wool lining. Special attention has been paid to the removable insoles: Intermediate footbed and cork insoles are always integrated in Solidus Vario models but can also be used individually. This means the width of the boot can be either a K or an H, as required.



Must-haves for at home

What about a cosy stay at home and snuggling down after being out on the trail? Solidus has the right “ingredients” for that too. The slipper range available in H, K and M widths has been expanded for next winter by the addition of new colours and models. Ultralight clogs, ballerinas, loafers and booties made of soft felt with slip-resistant, rubberised soles made of recycled materials promise cocooning at its best. Practical Velcro fasteners make it easy to slip in and out of the new home booties.

Solicare Soft – Finally walking without pain again

Solidus is not just a specialist for widths. With Solicare Soft, the Tuttlingen-based company has also achieved a unique position with regard to stretch materials.

Music is the medicine of the mind. In this segment, the design of the virtually seam-free loafer from the Kyle collection offers maximum comfort. A technical foil gives a new dynamic impetus to the lightweight, colour-coordinated lace-up shoe. In the sneaker collection Kea, high-quality stretch leather ensures that nothing will pinch. By popular request, the collection has been expanded by the addition of models with Velcro fasteners