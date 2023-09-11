Spectacular Iceland in Escada's FW23 Campaign

The launch of the new ESCADA campaign is just around the corner. This year's collection, the shooting, and an amazing model are highly convincing. A liaison that creates something special and unique.

Iceland is a country with limitless potential, natural powers, and spectacular beauty. The observer is taken away by the unique black beaches, rock formations, and bizarre landscapes. The ideal setting for ESCADA's new FW23 campaign.

Every single time, staging the collection in an enchanting environment is a delight. The ESCADA DNA colour, unfolds flawlessly in unison with the gorgeous surroundings and nature of Iceland. Kinga, the campaign's heroine, is a real ESCADA beauty. She enchants and brings the viewer under her spell by being classic, feminine, but also fascinating and ethereal.

Credits: Ingo Brack for ESCADA

ESCADA Mainline is set on "Vik/ The Black Beach", one of the world's most beautiful and magical beaches. The inherent power of the white waves beating across the black sand transports into a universe of natural forces.

ESCADA Sport, on the other hand, is displayed among Iceland's stunning rock formations, imaginative surfaces, and distinctive rocks.

Credits: Ingo Brack for ESCADA

There is no doubt that this ad campaign showcases the ESCADA lines in the best possible light. Enjoy the tour and explore the new collection's range of colour, silhouettes and shapes, as well as a trip to the breathtaking Iceland. It's time to fantasize with us.

Credits: Maximilian Zahn for ESCADA