On the road between fleeting fashion and classic design, there’s a place where iconic styles live today’s look. With on-trend detail and up-to-date materials. Outclassing empty hype with meaningful appeal.

A place of quality craftmanship, where comfort rides side-by-side with durable good looks. So you’re always perfectly turned out, through every changing season.

This place is State of Art. Because personal expression transcends time. Wherever you’re heading, make sure your style statement comes with you.

State of Art

Style. Evolved.

We continuously update iconic men’s fashion pieces in an original way, utilizing contemporary fabrics, materials and techniques, bringing them into line with present day trends. Always insistent on quality and comfort. Always delivering style that transcends hype.

Great quality materials and construction. Long-lasting wear that maintains quality appearance. Very comfortable. Attention to colors and design detail. Based on classic pieces, updated in-line with present day trends, to create a very stylish fusion of classic quality and contemporary awareness.

Introducing the State of Art Autumn-Winter 2021 collection: based on a simple idea: We created a collection that is accessible, chic, sportive, casual and transgenerational…..to accompany men on a daily basis. This season we step into a modern up-to-date world with transitional styles of workwear and comfortable smart.

For Autumn-winter 2021 State of Art will bring 3 deliveries with 2 color-groups per delivery.

Each color-group will reflect warm and commercial colors which coordinate perfectly together. Coordinated styling is the strength of the collection items. All items are selected carefully and are given the attention they need. This season is about quality materials, long-term thinking, the unique & crafted, for the love of those who wear the State of Art collection as well as our planet.

This season we re-evaluate everything around us. From what we buy to what we wear. We Re-think, Re-imagine, Re-connect, Re-engineer but we also Re-color and Re-use.

Comfort first. Casual and home-dressing influences menswear. Comfort continues to be the key styling element for AW2021. This season elements borrowed from workwear and sportwear will be implemented in items as overshirts, cardigans & jackets. Flamboyant prints and checks, tactile fabrics, brushed and soft finishes will be reflected through-out all color-groups. The ever increasing casualization of menswear will be seen in a handsome choice of jackets, coats and zip-up cardigans. Adventurous knits, guilted and multi-colored new structures. These will be seen in the various developed knit-wear items.

A journey through colour:

Delivery 6 > 19th of July until 08th of August.

-Mesa rosa, as a greyish pink mixed together with State of Art Dark mountain taupe color.

A new dimension of mixing colors. A hint of dark brown and kit will freshen up this first colorgroup of the season.

-The strength of Navy will remain. The 2nd group of colors in this delivery has all it needs to make all combintations possible with a variety of blue tones. From deep sky blue to a estate cobalt blue as well as a strong light blue, often used in all-over prints or mélange based checks.

Delivery 7 > 23rd of August until 10th of September.

-A pallet of earthy reds and warm ambers and honey ginger tones. Easy to combine with navy and brown tones. Colors which are rich in the tactile and brushed fabrics.

-A variety of grey tones next to Kit and navy gives comfort to all styles developed with work and sportswear influences. We mix up these colors in heavy knit mouline blends which are used for Turtle necks and new up to date cardigans.



Delivery 8 > 04th of October until 22ndth of October.

-Dark brown as the trend color of the season. Slowly introduced last winter, now in full strength in the collection together with hazelnut brown, beige, sand, mustard and navy.

-Key in every State of Art collection: color. Here reflected in cold green mint with greyish blue and navy. A trendy reflection to the sustainable green vibe which influences menswear.

Colors can be used separately but mix up just as easy.

Whether you’re on the road, in the city or embracing the natural landscape, you can surround yourself with fascinating textures and details. It is all reflected in the State of Art Autumn/Winter 2021 collection through never-ending combinations of textures, colours, patterns, fabrics and thoughtful enhancements.

For every shirt, pullover and jacket, there has to be a perfect pair of pants. This year’s State of Art trouser collection takes its lead from the same influences as our upper and outerwear, with the right colors, fabrics, checks in chino’s and the perfect flexible denim’s to complement the whole collection range.

State of Art Modern Classics

Ready for the iconic State of Art Modern Classics collection?

A lighter shade of winter.

Staying true to the classics you value, without getting stuck in the past, is the essence of timeless style. At Modern Classics by State of Art, we are as enthusiastic about present-day trends as we are adoring of time-honoured mainstays. Constantly searching for the perfect balance. Always insistent on quality. Our mission is for you to have it all, as we weave, print and knit each season’s exciting new twists into our classic-italian-inspired collections.

Spoiling you for choice with endless combination possibilities. So you can effortlessly create your own timeless look. Rising above the season’s often dark-toned image, this winter favours a lighter-themed wardrobe built on warming cream, oak and grey tones. Their upbeat comfort accentuated by deep navy blue and espresso brown. While hints of caramel and mustard infuse a touch of vibrance.

Winter 2021 is no time for hunkering down. It’s a place to be seen. The Autumn-Winter 2021 collection brings you an impressive wealth of cotton silk, cashmere, lambswool and wool blend sweaters, cardigans and jackets. Not to be forgotten, trousers have their slice of the action in the form of cotton-Lycra cords, modern-fit chinos and cotton-Lycra double-side prints.

Years in the making. Yet freshly original. This is what true modern classics are made of.