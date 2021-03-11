The new Steel & Barnett atemporal menswear, lifestyle and conceptstore collection has been released. “Like us, our customers come from all walks of life. So, if like us, you believe that quality, style and sophistication does not have to be overstated, you are already sharing our ethos”, says Steel & Barnett.

The main colors for this are black, vintage brown, cognac, camel, military green and marine. The Steel & Barnett atemporal collection will be delivered with a total of 6 to 8 deliveries.

“Your Steel and Barnett wrist jewellery is the perfect travel companion on your life’s journey and the more you wear it, the better it will look’’, says Steel & Barnett.