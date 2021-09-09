Steffen Schulze heads new Communications and Marketing department of AUMA Association of the German Trade Fair Industry

AUMA merges two previously separate teams

Schulze reports directly to Jörn Holtmeier

AUMA, the Association of the German Trade Fair Industry, is merging the previously separate areas of public relations and marketing into a single Communications and Marketing department. Steffen Schulze (42) will take charge. He reports directly to AUMA Managing Director Jörn Holtmeier.

Schulze switched from Deutsche Bahn AG to AUMA 1st September. At DB, he had been spokesman for energy matters since January 2020. From 2014 to 2019, he was spokesman for the Federation of German Industries (BDI). Steffen Schulze is a skilled journalist. His traineeship at the Märkische Allgemeine Zeitung lasted from 2007 to 2008. Immediately afterwards, he began his career as deputy spokesman for the former German Presidents Horst Köhler, Christian Wulff and Joachim Gauck.