WORLDS IN FUSION

The Strellson Fall/Winter 2021/22 collection is inspired by social developments in a rapidly changing world. The real and virtual increasingly merge together – as do formal attire and sportswear. For the most part, formal wear redefines itself and is transformed by new hybrids into the world of casual attire and sportswear, which thereby enhances its value.

The focus of the collection is on the complete range of outerwear featuring utility elements, knitwear and jerseys, shirt jackets with technical details and a material mix, pants made of woven fabric with drawstring waist or in soft corduroy, cargo pants and new square quilting patterns across the product line. This creates looks that are designed for working in the office and from the home office and are also suitable for after work.

Function and comfort have top priority and are reflected in all outfits. Everything is very softly constructed. The silhouette remains relaxed and is dominated by new lengths and volumes. Layering creates additional visual excitement. Accessories such as backpacks, rugged boots or sneakers, slip scarves or base caps are key pieces.

This season’s colour palette is inspired by the towering Swiss mountain ranges and lush colours of autumn foliage. The basic colours are natural shades such as beige, chestnut and olive, as well as the classics grey, navy and black. They are supplemented by the interplay of the accentuating colours petrol, burgundy and a bold red. New prints, such as camouflage, dark floral prints and all different kinds of checks are real eye-catchers and strengthen the collection’s message.

The winter collection is divided into three themes, whose key pieces can be combined with one another:

First, we have «Flex Cross», initially a capsule, which was then established as an integral part within the main collection – inspired by the running segment, it offers all-year function with jersey fabrics, lightweight down and softshell materials, waterproof details and welded seams across all product groups. These functional details lend the styles an informal attitude and span the bridge to the next theme «Swiss Mountaineering», the outdoor part of the collection that is dedicated to real adventurers who want to explore the Swiss mountainscapes. The focus is on utility elements and functional details like drawstrings, tapes and waterproof zippers. There is an increased use of nylon and nylon blends, wool with teddy and fleece fabrics.

The third theme, «Digital Bohemian», presents a new smart look for the home office. The top priority here is on softness and comfort. Finishes such as mill-washed, garment-dyed and natural dye play important roles here in creating a flowing quality by jersey, duvetyn, corduroy, woven fabrics and lambswool.