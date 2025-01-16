Strellson Night Trails Fall/Winter 2025

The new Fall/Winter 2025 collection brings together two worlds that we call home – modern metropolises and the Swiss alpine landscape. We have united the best of both worlds to create our current winter collection, “Night Trails.” The styles capture both the dynamics of urban living and the serenity of nature. Wide silhouettes are a defining feature this season. The influence of the urban spirit can also be seen in the tailoring of the styles, which clearly favour a regular fit.

The fusion of functionality, high-quality fabrics, and contemporary design creates unique looks. Puffer jackets and parkas, long coats, leather jackets, knits, and cardigans are the defining elements of this collection.

Credits: Strellson

On the one hand, soft materials such as brushed jersey, fleece, and flannel provide the cosiness that is especially appreciated in the cold season. On the other hand, this collection features various types of nylon, polyamide, and polyester, which are lightweight and durable. Traditional wool fabrics are presented in a contemporary context, while formal elements take on new meaning, inspired by functionality and performance from the field of sport.

In this collection, the colour palette tells a story of its own. The first colour theme brings back warmth with beige, camel, and caramel tones. These are joined by grey, often in melange or yarn-dyed variants, and a dark coffee brown. The second colour theme reflects urban elegance with dominant colours such as black, olive, and burgundy. Finally, off-white combined with shades of blue from the third colour theme brings out the inherent freshness of nature.

Credits: Strellson

The highlight in Fall/Winter 2025 is our hiking capsule: a combo of hiking trousers, field jacket, and a puffer jacket with a stand-up collar, in a print inspired by our Strellson cross.

Ready for the contrasts of life – from the vibrant streets of the city to the peaceful mountain peaks, which we call home. Welcome to “Night Trails.”