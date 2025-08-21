Style and Comfort: The Tezenis FW25–26 Collection

Tezenis presents a new collection brimming with style and comfort for the upcoming season. From sensual lace lingerie and ultra-lightweight innovations to cozy knitwear, comfortable loungewear, and playful sleepwear, each line is designed to effortlessly blend style and comfort.

Lingerie and Corsetry

Lace takes center stage in this season's lingerie line, ranging from airy transparency to structured patterns, complemented by romantic cotton lace and elegant details such as pleating and sequins. Trend accents like animal prints, the délavé effect, and festive red with sparkling details complete the collection. Also new are the ultra-lightweight Light Touch series and the Natural Lifting Bra, which offer 24/7 wearing comfort, natural support, and a subtle lifting effect without underwires.

Knitwear and Loungewear

The colder months become extra cozy with Tezenis' new knitwear and loungewear pieces, crafted from soft and warm materials. The ultra-lightweight knitwear tops and bodysuits with merino wool are the ultimate basics for any outfit this season. The Soft Touch loungewear collection, consisting of sweaters and joggers in soft velour, offers ultimate comfort for every day. In addition, the new 'Super Thermal' line provides warmth and comfort on the coldest days.

Tezenis FW25. Credits: Tezenis

Sleepwear

This season, Tezenis' sleepwear collection offers something for everyone, from lightweight cotton pajamas to warm fleece options. Playful prints, soft fabrics, and the return of the Family Pajama with Mini-Me sets add extra comfort and cheer. Soft robes, including a new fleece version with a zipper, are also essential this season. Thanks to the mix & match concept, the collection is easily combined and fully adaptable to any style and occasion.

Socks and Hosiery

For the upcoming season, Tezenis is launching an extensive sock and hosiery collection that transforms the accessory into a style statement. With diverse textures, eye-catching colors, and glamorous details such as lace effects and glitter, the collection offers something unique for every moment. From warm, natural tones for the winter season to festive socks with rhinestones and red glitter, Tezenis celebrates feminine individuality and stylish boldness with this collection.

Tezenis FW25. Credits: Tezenis

Holiday

Finally, the collection wouldn't be complete without a selection of sparkling pieces for the holidays. Tezenis is launching a selection of cozy Christmas pajamas and classic and Christmas sweaters. There's also festive lingerie with lace and glitter accents. You can easily find your holiday outfit at Tezenis, thanks to a beautiful collection of dresses, shorts, and skirts with sequins and metallics.

The new FW25–26 collection from Tezenis is available at Tezenis stores and online via the label's website.