Summum summer ‘22

C4

The summer is magic

The future's looking bright! Now that we can - and may - go outside again, we want to flaunt it. Summer 2022 will be a bright spectacle, in which striking colour combinations, beautiful prints and elegant shapes will share the spotlights. Taking the lead is the Summum staple, our classic suit. This season, executed in raspberry pink plus you can choose between trousers and shorts. Both the jacket and the trousers make a beautiful combination with the many different prints, such as the two different ikat prints combined in one dress and top or the flower ikat for a skirt. For those who like it even more vibrant, the suit in an all-over print consisting of a flowing kimono jacket in crepe viscose and matching wide trousers is a great option. A dessin of large circles makes its way on airy cotton dresses, where you can choose between a sultry off-shoulder model or a button-up dress.

Trousers also come in a wide range of summer shades. The colourful and comfortable fitted flares in a slubby stretch twill, will give a sunny feeling all day long. Or go for wild days with skinny trousers in a cheetah pattern. A number of prints, like the bright and frivolous paisley, have been used for accessories as well, like a shawl, bucket hat and bag.

Speaking of colours alongside an optimistic raspberry pink and the sweet mango, ivory, black and alpaca complete our summer palette. The last three give our knitwear for example a stylish swung in cotton crochet or an open honeycomb stitch.

Fabrics are floaty and airy and wonderful to wear like the new styles as the oversized blouse in our well-known linen jersey. Or a new rib jersey quality for a halter top and dress and soft satin viscose for frilly tops and spaghetti dresses. Tops remain romantic with smock, puff sleeves and intricate details. Broderie anglaise is an on-going trend that gets a contemporary touch this season with the black embroidery on the ivory fabric.

C5

Cheerful green

From the fruity tones in the previous capsule collection we move to sun, sea and sand for high summer with a colour palette consisting of warm sand, tropical green and the ultimate colour of 2022, lime. Ivory and black complete our colour chart. Lines are loose and airy, but never shapeless. Think of wide boat necklines or floaty summer dresses with crossed spaghetti straps combined with lace. We also see a lot of broderie anglaise in this capsule. This time in a knee-length dress, in tops with long and short sleeves, which you can combine with the matching skirt for a special effect.

There is light boho vibe wavering through the collection due to the various ikat designs - some combined with contrasting embroidery - Balinese floral prints and loosely crocheted sweaters and bags. In our botanical print you will find all the colors of the season, used for a top with beautiful details on the sleeves and the slightly flared trousers. The trendy paperbag trousers in a fresh cotton have an exciting charcoal print. The wide trousers and shorts with a belt are made of linen tencel, are a dream to wear. In our cotton linen we made a top with zebra print, a top with metallic logo print and a beautiful V-neck sweater.

To play with shapes and proportions, the tight knit top in crepe yarn, with shoulder straps that cross at the neck, is a stylish addition. The off-shoulder top with a sleek floral print also gives every look a new feel. The short cardigan with tiny balloon sleeves knitted in pointelle softens the clean lines in ivory or gives a funky edge in tropical green.

Blue Daze

For our Blue Daze collection we take a little trip back in time with lots of details from the 80's and 90's. The washes range from subtle to striking, as can be seen on the acid jeans and the white sprayed denim with a raw wash and zip details on the pockets. Organic cotton and tencel are used for the wide leg denim, the light palazzo jeans and the soft indigo dress with puff sleeves. In addition you’ll find many new models such as the sailor pants with a slight flare and the striped denim with patch pockets on the front. Shorts complete our Blue Daze summer collection and come in a classic 5-pocket style decorated with studs on the side or with a turned-up hem and eye-catching patch pockets.