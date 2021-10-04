Sustainability is crucial now. This is why DORINA Goes Green.

Throwing out clothes that do not fit anymore just to buy heaps of new ones has caused the fast-fashion cycle to rise, increasingly generating more social and environmental issues. While some brands focus on rapid production in response to the mass market, other brands are making contributions to promote sustainable fashion.

DORINA is an intimate apparel brand that aims to be sustainable while assuring a high quality of lingerie, swimwear and sportswear. They believe that protecting the planet is crucial in current times. The brand’s mission is to produce, package and market their lingerie in the most eco-friendly manner possible.

DORINA AW22 Collection uses 20% organic cotton, 75% PET and 95% eco-fibre, contributing to less carbon emissions. The brand’s ECO MOON period panties, which are made with fabrics created from recycled plastics and fishing nets, absorb up to 1-4 tampons (50ml), saving tonnes of plastic and paper waste created by existing period products.

In addition to that, their packaging includes 100% non-virgin plastic hangers, biodegradable polybags and recycled and reusable carton boxes. Grown from non-genetically modified plants, organic cotton is free from synthetic agricultural chemicals and reduces water usage. Recycled PET reduces the quantity of plastic going to landfill while eco-fibre recycles water and reuses solvents.

DORINA ECO lingerie is also certified with the Global Recycled Standards (GRS), Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Tencel™ and OEKO-TEX® standard 100.

Image: DORINA

The brand has concurrently made contributions to society through an initiative called DORINA X IRACAMBI: GOING GREEN TOGETHER, by planting trees in the Amazon and training eco-leaders for the future. Apart from their ardent commitment to environmental sustainability, DORINA also advocates social sustainability by keeping their workers safe and healthy, paying fair wages on time and promoting an inclusive workplace.

In 2019, DORINA started on its ECO journey to reduce their environmental footprint. Up to date, the brand has delivered more than 1,800,000 ECO products made with ECO fabrics, setting a new benchmark of creating innovative ways to reduce, reuse and recycle.