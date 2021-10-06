Syrian fashion designer, Daniel Essa, scoops footwear designer of the year award in London

At Drapers Footwear Awards 2021

London- Daniel Essa SARL, The French Luxury Footwear Brand, today announced that its Creative Director and Fashion Designer was recognized as Footwear Designer of the Year by Drapers Footwear Awards 2021. Daniel Essa was praised by the panel of expert judges for his fresh and fashionable take of commercial styles, using design and details that add sophistication to the look and appeal of each style.

The awards ceremony took place on 23 September at the Hilton London Bankside, where the footwear industry’s elite came together at a glittering gala ceremony in recognition and celebration of the sector’s achievements.

“I take pride in winning this title and I am truly honored by the feedback from Drapers’ esteemed panel of judges. This award strengthens my commitment to the brand and what it stands for,” said Daniel Essa, Fashion Designer and Creative Director of Daniel Essa SARL. “I am grateful for everyone who made this possible and supported me on this journey, from partners, suppliers, clients to friends, family and, of course, my team.”

Head of Marketing and Communications at Daniel Essa, Lina Outri, who accepted the award on behalf of the designer, added: “I’m thrilled to see Daniel’s outstanding talent and vision recognized with such a prestigious award. To win the Drapers Footwear Designer of the Year Award is a testament to his boundless creativity and strong brand.”

The Drapers Footwear Awards are the most respected and prestigious in the footwear retail industry and it’s a valuable addition to the brand's recent trophies.

Earlier this year, Daniel Essa was recognized in by the Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hauts-de-France as Favorite Brand of the Year. In addition, the brand Essa was awarded the Visionary Brand Award in 2020 and the Most Promising Brand in 2019 by Maisons de Mode.

DANIEL ESSA

Daniel Essa SARL, is an award winning French luxury footwear brand founded by Syrian designer and Creative Director, Daniel Essa, in Paris in 2017. Handmade in the world’s most prestigious ateliers in Italy, the brand challenges traditional shoemaking craftsmanship with a minimalistic yet complex approach to create effortless French style embedded with fine Italian craftsmanship. The DANIEL ESSA brand aims to create a purpose driven ethical business model, combining profitable growth with positive contribution to the planet, society and community.