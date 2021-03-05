Syster P SS21 Collection

For Syster P, charms have always been in focus. Our Beloved collection, consisting of pendants with letters, chains and hoops has become our hallmark.

Since Beloved launched, charms have been something we want to keep on creating.

We love that you get the chance to create your unique jewelry with the help of the pendants!

Now we are launching the fantastic Love & War collection inspired by the fairytale world with swords, hearts and insidious snakes.

The collection consists of hoops and chains in different forms and sizes, mix the different pendants in both silver and gold to create your unique jewelry with a personal touch.

Our Love & War Bracelet is tough, chic and classic at the same time! With the openable links, you can easily attach your favorite charms.

Our Charming pendants are expected bestsellers. These charms took its inspiration from the wild jungle life to the undulating sea. The collection contains beautifully shaped flowers made of gemstones in a light pink and white color. Elephants, dolphins, corals and much more is also included!



With all of our pendants, the possibilities to create your personal style and jewelry are endless and we guarantee that you will not be disappointed!

About Syster P

We are two sisters with a common history and common interests. With our design, we communicate our stories from all corners of the world. We are proud to be able to contribute to women feeling a bit more beautiful. The sense of timeless design and genuine craftsmanship is present in everything we do.

A back street in New Delhi. An avenue in New York. A walking bridge in Cambodia. We get the inspiration for our designs from a traveling life. It all began in 2006 on a visit to Shanghai, where we were overwhelmed by the city’s huge market for pearls and semi precious stones.

Back home in Stockholm, we made our first jewelry and put them on display. The response exceeded all our expectations, so we kept on making more. Today, Syster P jewelry and fashion accessories are available in several countries.

Travel destinations and pleasure still guide us. And we want you to feel the same happiness when you wear something from Syster P as we did when we created it. It’s personal. It’s Syster P. We are passionate about what we do and for solid craftsmanship where every detail is well taken care of. We always want to offer that little extra that makes you stand out in the crowd and feel special. Both through our personal design but also due to our editions always being limited. We appreciate our customers and pay close attention to being responsive, open and available. High quality is not only about our products and choice of materials, but also about how we meet our customers and the level of service we hold. We have an eye for detail and leave nothing to chance, it should always feel good to wear our products.