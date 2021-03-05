Tamaris FW21 Collection: Time to fall in love

Women will adore the Tamaris Fall/Winter 2021 collection, with something for everyone. All styles are accommodated - elegant court shoes, ankle boots, sporty trainers, and of course rugged combat boots. The Tamaris philosophy in a nutshell: shoes for everyday wear, making every moment perfect, stating exactly who you are. Authentic and unique.

Tamaris has got the perfect take on this season ́s trends - platform and kitten heels, pieces in trendy mauve, nut or dark scarlet - the collections navigate styles brilliantly, offering a wide range of alternatives for (almost) all occasions: gently draped fabrics and soft colours for a real "Sex & The City feeling", classic styles with golden elements and a smart twist for office wear or that after work drink, combat boots with rugged soles, chic pockets and a touch of magic. Models for the winter season with a rustic country appeal, elements in antique gold and woven look fabrics are an inspiration for long walks, and nothing beats a cosy fireplace or "Netflix & Chill" in fake fur and teddy home wear styles.

In addition to seasonal trends, Tamaris is prolonging its Fashletics, Heart&Sole, PureRelax and Greenstep range of collections, presenting their unique designs throughout the autumn/winter 2021 period.