Tanner Goods limited-edition Weiss Watches celebrating 15th anniversary

Introducing Tanner Goods limited-edition collaboration with Weiss Watches in celebration of their 15th anniversary

This 38mm limited collaboration consists of only 30 timepieces in a closed series with Tanner Goods. This sporty upgrade to our classic Latte color features a unique design with dial-matched lume on the indices as well as the hands. It comes on a black custom Horween Shell Cordovan strap handcrafted by the incredible team at Tanner Goods. These are the only latte dials that will glow in the dark!

At Tanner Goods, we strive to create modern products that respect the past. Our philosophy of Worth Holding Onto -- the idea that quality, longevity and value are all interdependent -- is an approach that extends to everything we do and make. We try to think before we act. We choose carefully, from the materials we use and the suppliers we select, to the people we hire and the partners we join. It all traces back to those core elements for us: quality, longevity and worth.

Images: Tanner Goods website