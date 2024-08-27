TENCEL refreshes brand identity, championing collective innovation towards a more responsible textile industry

The Lenzing Group, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, today unveiled the latest evolution of its flagship textile brand TENCEL™, with a refreshed branding theme of “Nature. Future. Us.” The updated brand identity embodies TENCEL™’s ethos of striving to embrace innovation and empower collaboration, with a focus on being a catalyst of change in the textile industry to safeguard the planet’s shared future¹. The evolution of TENCEL™ stems from the brand’s deep respect for the planet¹,³ that has been increasingly endorsed by consumers and value chain partners. The strategic repositioning will enable TENCEL™ to navigate the evolving landscape of the textile industry¹,² through the continuous commitment to delivering eco-conscious³ and resource-efficient⁴ fiber solutions.

Credits: TENCEL™

“The new theme ‘Nature. Future. Us.’ creates a very inspiring and inclusive voice for TENCEL™,” said Eva McGeorge, Senior Director of Global Marketing and Branding, Commercial Textiles, Lenzing AG. “Since introducing TENCEL™ Lyocell in 1992⁵ and bolstering the overall brand positioning in 2018, TENCEL™ has been striving to bring innovative, sustainable textile fibers to the world¹,²,³. The latest TENCEL™ brand evolution expands on our vision to spearhead resource-efficient⁴ and circular business practices¹,⁶,⁷ attributed to our fibers, from raw material sourcing⁸ to end-of-life disposal of consumer products⁹. To facilitate real change in the value chain, everyone in the industry needs to transform together¹,². We will continue to build stronger collaborations and dedicate our efforts to creating a future for fashion that we can all be proud of.¹,²”

Credits: Eva McGeorge, Senior Director of Global Marketing and Branding, Commercial Textiles, Lenzing A

Harnessing the power of innovation, collaboration and transparency

TENCEL™ is a brand founded on deep-seated respect for nature¹,⁴. TENCEL™ branded regenerated¹⁰, biodegradable⁹ fibers are carefully sourced from sustainably managed forests⁸ and produced using resource-efficient methods⁴. To enhance circularity, Lenzing has been experimenting with and using waste materials like orange peel and cotton waste in the production of limited edition TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers, showcasing the brand’s unwavering commitment to championing sustainable textile innovation¹.

The growth of the TENCEL™ brand has also been fueled by collaboration. From the first waterless dyeing technology¹¹ for wood-based cellulosic fibers to the first plastic-free alternative¹² for stretch fabrics, TENCEL™ has been a catalyst in the revolution of fiber processing and applications. Collaboration has also brought the products made using fiber innovations to fashion shows, red carpets, and retailers, extending TENCEL™’s reach. In an industry where transparency is highly valued, TENCEL™ published its full set of fiber claims on a dedicated webpage, offering unprecedented visibility² of raw material certification in the industry. Lenzing’s fiber identification technology enables the traceability of TENCEL™ fibers across all stages of textile production. This not only helps strengthen trust within the value chain, but also empowers consumers to make informed purchasing decisions. “When consumers see the TENCEL™ trademark, they can rest assured that they are choosing renewable, traceable fibers¹³ that guarantee quality¹⁴ and comfort¹⁵. As we foster fiber innovation, we will continue to bolster trust and collaboration with like-minded partners, to empower value chain customers and amplify our impact¹,². We will also further refine our fiber identification technologies and Lenzing E-Branding Service offerings, to make transparency and traceability a norm across various stages of textile production,” said Kit Ping Au-Yeung, Executive Vice President of Global Textiles Business at Lenzing AG.

Credits: Kit Ping Au-Yeung, Executive Vice President of Global Textiles Business at Lenzing AG

The new TENCEL™ branding will be unveiled during the Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics Trade Fair, on August 27–29, 2024, at the Lenzing booth E55 at Hall 4.1.

ABOUT The Lenzing Group Read more about Lenzing on their company page