The campaign for the Dior Spring 2025 men's collection

Through the looks of the Dior Spring 2025 line, Kim Jones dreams up an everyday wardrobe, proposing a contemporary and audacious reinterpretation of the archetypes of masculine elegance. A creative impetus highlighted by a unique, hypnotic campaign that resonates like an invitation to escape and assert oneself. Photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, the shots display stunning natural landscapes in the background, conveying the virtuoso duality that inhabits the collection.

Credits: Dior. Photographer: Rafael Pavarotti

The iconic trench coat is unveiled in a three-in-one version, playing with the effects of cut and construction, while the utilitarian lexicon of the bomber jacket is revisited in an ultraluxe variation. The idea of tailoring is rethought with fluid suit jackets in technical canvas, paired with cotton fleece pants, sketching silhouettes at once refined and relaxed.

Accessories also respond to this fusion of codes, including the timeless Dior Gravity leather bags, the roll-top backpack magnified by the Dior 8 buckle, or the Dior Sahara desert boots, blending bold volume and a pared-down upper. An ode to the eloquence of simplicity, revealing another facet of the plural identity of the Dior man.