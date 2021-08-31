The Fall Winter campaign 2021

As one of the world’s leading luxury womenswear brands, ESCADA stands for modern elegance, cool glamour, and sensual femininity. ESCADA offers its customers a lifestyle concept for dressing, filled with everything from must-have daywear for business and leisure to glamorous evening wear.

The ESCADA Fall/Winter campaign is set in one of the most iconic environments located here in Munich.

The BMW Welt.

A perfect collaboration and location to choose as the ESCADA brand was founded in Munich in 1978 by Margaretha and Wolfgang Ley. The BMW Welt with its outstanding architecture and amazing futuristic and modern shapes represents quality and state of the art. The blue and icy tones give a slight hint of the up-coming Fall/Winter collection in a very sophisticated and modern way.

In this campaign ESCADA has interpreted its brand values in a new, updated way: cool glamour, sensual femininity and modern elegance are the hallmarks of the ESCADA Fall/Winter collection.

As the ESCADA woman is naturally drawn to the limelight and loves a feminine and glamorous yet fresh, modern style, Dalianah Arekion, the cover model is an outstanding match for ESCADA. With Dalianah, ESCADA celebrate exceptional, strong and influential women.

The ESCADA collection being created by Ioana DeVilmorin, Global Design Director at ESCADA, is rich in fluid prints and filled with flowers. In every piece the sweetest, most mysterious-looking site any one could imagine can be discovered. A garden, where your thoughts create your reality. As the world continues to change, transition and evolve, ESCADA preserves the inner source of magic.