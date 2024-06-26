The global consumer launch of new unisex fashion brand Hay Life

Hay Life is a new unisex fashion brand and one of the first lifestyle brands to be fully dedicated to unisex fashion. Founded by Ryan Llewellyn-Pace, and a team of industry experts, the brand has a goal to breakdown the traditional boundaries of gender classing and to highlight the innovation this can bring to the industry. The brand’s tag line will read ‘Some traditions are made to be broken’.

Recycled materials from the farming industry

Hay Life has a clear purpose behind it and meaning behind everything it does. The name is a deliberate play on words to draw attention to two of the most polluting industries in farming and fashion. Many of the accessories will be made from recycled straw and the aim will be to highlight more of the uses of the by-products from farming. The company will aim to give a percentage of profits to the Sustainable Food Trust to highlight the importance of farming the land in a more sustainable and responsible way.

Credits: Hay Life

In addition, Hay Life will be focusing on the aftercare of products and will be partnering with SOJO (Sojo.uk), a London-based repair and alteration platform, to support with product repair. The brand will also stock the Clothes Doctor on site which aims to slow down the process of product being put into washing machines.

Hay Life’s main goal is to support the growth of unisex fashion and will be one of the first lifestyle brands to fully support this through everything it does from the product to marketing. By supporting a slightly oversized fit and designs that offer innovation in this area, it will give the wearer more choice on how the items are worn. The brand also aims to give a percentage of profits to Young Minds a mental health charity for young people to support those struggling with identity.

Hay Life will be campaigning for brands and retailers to support unisex fashion especially as the industry needs to do more to increase efficiency and reduce wastage. The brand will highlight this by offering a full range of product from denim to soft tailoring. The cost of items will range from knitwear at £43.60ex VAT and tailored jacket and trousers at £151.20ex VAT.

Credits: Hay Life

The first stockists of the brand will include the likes of NEXT, John Lewis, HURR rental and independents like Outdoor and Country and Out With Style. Many more coming in AW24.

Ryan Llewellyn-Pace (Founder and Chairman of Hay Life) commented “This is a key moment for the industry as we launch a brand set to break boundaries and one which will campaign for real change”.

