The messages behind the jackets in movies by Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris

Fashion in the movie, in addition to helping to perfect the characters’ appearance, also helps reveal their personalities, and carries the artistic intentions of the directors.

Each character, each film has its own distinct personality, psychology, circumstances, etc., creating an endless source of inspiration for Yvette LIBBY to transmit life into the designs. Each design is not only a costume but also a hidden story.

Marlon Brando in “The Wild One” (1953)

Marlon Brando plays Johnny Strabler, the leader of a motorcycle gang. He is strong, stubborn, but under a somewhat rogue exterior is a sensitive young man. The black leather jacket contributes to the image of rebellious motor-rider Johnny Strabler. No wonder it became a role model for the young generation of America in the 1950s.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator” (1984)

Arnold Schwarzenegger as terminator robot, a cyborg assassin. Image of a robot with a cold face is not perfect without a rugged leather jacket. The strong, toughness of this cyborg is further accentuated by that jacket.

Tom Cruise in “Top Gun” (1986)

Tom Cruise plays Maverick, a true hero. He’s a fighter pilot, crashing the system of the conservative military with his reckless fight and unconventional way of thinking. In the film, he wears a dusty brown leather jacket with a shearling collar and heavy embroidered patches. It showed the rebellious, brave and daring personality of the character.

Rooney Mara in “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” (2011)

Rooney Mara plays a hacker, a character with a complicated, strange personality. She was dressed in worn black leather. This jacket, along with the tattoos and pierced eyebrows that act as her armor to shield her from the world.

Hugh Jackman in “Wolverine” (2013)

Hugh Jackman plays James “Logan'' Howlett, better known by his codename, Wolverine. He has worn many costumes throughout the X-Men series. But the one piece of clothing we get the most impression of when we think of him is the brown leather jacket with stripe detailing to the sleeves. It is related to his character – a loner hero, short-tempered and aggressive in battle.

Keanu Reeves in “John Wick” (2014)

Keanu Reeves as John Wick, a sensational, honorable and expert assassin. He is not only an assassin but also an elegant man. In the film, he wears only sharp dark gray costumes. The monochromatic look of John’s costume shows the grief and stalemate of a man who has lost everything. At the same time it has to show how dangerous this man is. One of John’s most prominent outfits is his lambskin, shirt-style collar jacket. It is deceptively simple and unfathomable, just like Keanu Reeves’s character.

Chris Pratt in “Guardians Of The Galaxy” (2014)

Chris Pratt plays the Star-Lord. He is an opportunist but also is a good man. He is loyal to his friends, charming and courageous. His cool image wouldn’t be complete without the shiny collarless jacket. This maroon jacket really blends in with the metallic and futuristic world he lives in.

The script is the "backbone" part that creates a special attraction for each film.

Yvette LIBBY has been and will continue to create more jackets, where everyone finds his own characteristic in this “cinema of life”.