The new hernest project collection

The new hernest project women’s sleep and loungewear collection has been released. hernest project does not have traditional seasonal releases. They make a set of core essentials that transition from season to season. hernest project updates their colourways and bring back their best sellers again and again. When hernest project introduces new styles, they make small batches and get customer feedback before making more. The best sellers are on their 3rd or 4th production run.

The collection is inspired by customers. hernest project creates clothes that balance the demand from customers to the needs of people and the cost to the environment. They make the choices to give customers peace of mind. The themes of this collection are timeless looks and lasting softness. More is never the answer. Designed for your always-changing, on-the-go life, from morning till night. Each piece is made using sustainable fibers that don't compromise the environment–or your comfort.

hernest project is focusing on their colorways to be classic and timeless. They avoid trending colorways to ensure relevance between seasons. The hernest project collection deliveries are produced on an as needed basis.

hernest project works on the same four design principles from garment to garment. These are:

1. Simplicity

With a focus on clean lines, classic styles, soft and innovative fabrics they create timeless looks.

2. Freedom of movement

With movement in mind, they design all garments to be comfortable and unrestrictive, but never frumpy.

3. Versatility

With a focus on functional details, innovative fabrics, and a classic color palette, the hernest project looks can take you comfortably through the night and into the day.

4. Circularity

hernest project believes in circular fashion. They carefully consider the material choices and production processes and emphasize the value of utilizing the product right to the end. hernest project chooses fabrics that are biodegradable, use less water and CO₂ and offset their excess emissions. They are working on designing out waste and finding the best end of life solutions to become a truly circular fashion business.