The new Iconic27 FW21 Collection

The new Iconic27 Womenswear FW21 collection has been released. The collection is dedicated and inspired on the Club of 27. Icons like Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse & Jim Morrison are just a few names of legendary artists who passed away at age of 27. The brand wants to honor these artists and bring an ode to their talent. They are truly an endless inspiration. The theme of the collection is ICONIC27, which is based on the different identities and lifestyles of these legendary icons.

The main colors for this delivery range from mocha to ginger spice. The Iconic27 FW21 collection will be delivered in the months 8 and 9 of this year with a total of 2 deliveries.

Iconic27 is a Dutch fashion brand that was founded in 2018 and has its headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands . Find more about Iconic27 on the brand page: