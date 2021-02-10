The new nudnik Kidswear Collection

The new seasonless nudnik Kidswear collection has been released. The collection is inspired by waste. nudnik truly believes waste is the greatest resource of our time and they showcase the versatility of it through the colourways introduced across the 7 core genderless basics for kids —nudnik’s ‘Future-Proof’ kidswear. The theme of this collection is good vibes. nudnik’s ‘Future-Proof’ kidswear is designed to accompany kids on their everyday adventures and come in a multitude of different colourways based on our growing inventory of off/cut fabrics. nudnik recommends the collection be separated in your store by size so that kids can be empowered to make their own choices.

The ‘Future-Proof’ kidswear collection is made entirely from organic cotton pre-consumer textile waste, off-cut fabrics specifically. nudnik designs from their growing inventory to produce fresh “vibes” that are never duplicated. nudnik offers a variety of colourways that generally fit into 3 categories; the signature colourblock, solids, and prints. With so many fresh and unique colourways spanning the 7 core styles, your nudnik rack will be eye-candy for customers —big and small!

For those orders that can be pulled from the existing inventory, nudnik can deliver the collection monthly. For larger orders nudnik has a 2-month deliverable.

“Our designs are 100% kid approved. We aim to create everyday basics that your child will insist on wearing everyday! Parents and gift-givers will feel good using their purchasing power to support a brand who is pioneering within the circular fashion space and creating positive environmental impact with every piece sold.’’, says nudnik.