The potential to revolutionize the fashion and e-commerce industry-the first version of an app for virtual fitting from the Munich Startup URBAN HEAT

Cologne / Munich, September 2021

The startup URBAN HEAT presented the first version of a holographic fashion app at the digital trade fair DIGITAL X from September 7th to 8th, 2021, with the potential to become a new milestone in fashion e-commerce.

The fashion industry as one of the massive drivers of environmental pollution-this is the subject of the digital fashion startup URBAN HEAT. The young company, founded by the two female entrepreneurs Caro Juhasz and Marieke Franzen, develops digitalsolution to replace physical product development with digital processes in order to make it faster, more efficient and, above all, more environmentally friendly.

URBAN HEAT presented itself with the latest technology at DIGITAL X last week. The Groundbreaking, holographic fashion app offers the previously existing possibility of a virtual try-on, styling and wearing of digital fashion.

More than a sizing app, as is already available on the market, the Urban Heat Fashion App Allows, in a mirror-like manner, to try on clothing digitally while moving, to make styling and color decisions based on itand, last but not least, to create your own digital locks to share on social media.Itworks on the smartphone and the camera integrated in it.A later app version will completely digitize the fashion shopping process, reduce returns to a large extent and thus sustainably protect the environment by eliminating shipping routes.

The founder Marieke Franzen also enriched Digital X on the main stage with her presentation "From the destruction of worlds to salvation-how I use deep visual effects and my experience from the film industry to digitally transform the fashion industry."

The idea of sustainability is even rooted in their company name: URBAN HEAT GmbH is derived from the term "urban heat islands", which describes the effect that metropolitan areas are significantly warmer than their surroundings due to the massive ecological footprint of mankind.