THE RETRO COLLECTION
THE RETRO COLLECTION

INSPIRED BY BERLINS 1920´S
Discover the retro-style collection, inspired by traditional messenger bags and made with the typical high-quality Fitz & Huxley materials: waterproof canvas and genuine leather. A combination of eye-catching design and every-day functionality. 

THE RETRO COLLECTION The convertible mechanism of the straps make the retro backpacks extremely versatile! Wear the bag as a backpack on your urban adventure or turn it into a shoulder bag for a business casual look.

THE RETRO COLLECTIONTHE RETRO COLLECTION A compact, minimalistic design, but with enough space for your laptop, notebook and everything else you need on the road. With the eye-catching messenger bag design, you and your bag will definitely stand out!

FITS A 13.3″ LAPTOP
BACKPACK AND SHOULDER BAG IN ONE
RAINPROOF

Read more about Fitz & Huxley on the brand page: https://fashionunited.com/companies/fitz-and-huxley-gmbh

womenswear FW21 FitzandHuxley
 

