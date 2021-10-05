The Story of Nudient

The three friends

Nudient is an independent brand founded by three friends who have known each other since they were in kindergarten together. Although they followed different paths studying and working in various professions, including finance, design/advertising & business, the combination of their skills and experiences underpins the success of the company.

Established in Hong Kong, founded in Stockholm

The year was 2015 and Vidar was studying in Hong Kong, and he didn’t have a case on his phone because of the lack of good phone cases in Europe. One day he found a super thin case in a small shop on the streets of Hong Kong and he immediately bought it. It felt like there wasn’t a case on the phone and that was the moment when the idea of Nudient was born. When he got back to Sweden he talked to his friends Max and Pontus about this thin case. Nudient was founded in a coffee shop on Sveavägen, Stockholm 2016.

We're constantly trying to improve our products

During the years we have learned more and more about our customers. We believe the key to a great product is working iteratively on customer feedback. To ensure 100% customer satisfaction we’ve partnered up with award-winning Scandinavian designer, Jesper Ståhl, to cultivate the perfect phone case that has been brought to life in an understated Scandi design.

Today

Nudient is a strong established brand in Europe, well known for the product development within phone cases and mobile accessories. Nudient started as a minimalistic, sober brand and has evolved to minimal urban instead. The perfect combination of the structured, architectural silhouettes from minimalism and the edgy, colorful vibes from street style.