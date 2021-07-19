Introducing Thom Browne Summer Childrenswear



... Another Day in The City ...

the day begins ...

morning sun ...

city sidewalks ...

seersucker ...

a childhood introduction, a first summer suit ...

but today ...

the adults are children ...

the children are adults ...

finish the paper, eat your breakfast ...

hurry, we can’t be late ...

take a moment, to tie the laces ...

goodbye, darling, until the afternoon ...

the children to their lessons ...

the adults to their work ...

in matching greys ...

time flies ... it’s pick-up hour ...

a little gossip ...

then ...

a happy reunion ...

with children as the adults ...

adults as children …

seersucker has always been a staple of thom browne tailoring: the simplicity of the fabric and its natural lightness make it perfect for a summer wardrobe. this season, the classic seersucker suit is now available for children, with the same attention to construction as the tailoring for adults. alan kim, young star of the academy award-winning film, minari, introduces thom browne summer childrenswear. In the image campaign shot by cass bird, alan embodies the charm of seersucker, playing a grown-up adult alongside the cast from the first thom Browne children’s campaign. the visuals showcase a perfect new york city day, following the group along city sidewalks as they go through the motions of pick-ups and drop -offs, with children as adults and adults as children, presenting a summer collection that is both familiar and special.

About Thom Browne:

Thom Browne is widely recognized for challenging and modernizing today’s uniform. By questioning traditional pro-portions, Browne’s designs consistently convey a true American sensibility rooted in quality craftsmanship and precise tailoring.

In 2001, Browne began his business with five suits in a small “by appointment” shop in New York City’s West Village and, in the years following, expanded his business to include complete ready-to-wear and accessories collections for both men (2003) and women (2011).Browne has also become known for his highly conceptual runway presentations which have gained global attention for their thought provoking and dramatic themes and settings.

Browne has been honored with the CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award (2006, 2013, 2016), the GQ De- signer of the Year (2008), the FIT Couture Council Award (2017) as well as the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award (2012).His designs are recognized by museums around the world including the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Victoria & Albert Museum, the Costume Museum at

Bath and the Mode Museum Antwerpen. The brand is currently offered in over 300 leading department store and specialty boutique doors across 40 countries and through 68 retail stores, flagships and shop-in-shops in key cities such as New York, London, Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul.