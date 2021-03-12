Thom Browne women’s and men’s fall 2021 collection

in the land of grey skies...

our story begins with lindsey vonn...

our story begins with goodbyes…

i so love it here ...

with you, my friends ...

but i do so love being home …

three golden clicks, one big whoosh and she’s off...

over peaks, through valleys, her chariot flies on, to the top of mount hector…

a meeting with an angelic guide...

a greeting from hector, a nod to go on…

down the mountain at terrific speed.

met by a celebration of evening wear.

carving a fresh white canvas...a tuxedo dream

but then, another guide, another nod…

faster down the mountain, guide five, six, seven…

just then a pause...

the ninth guide looks on…

a moment of solitude, she looks to the valley, to lead the way home…

another nod, she’s off again…

guide ten, eleven, twelve...

an inspiration of athleticism. the joy of competition.

a story told in black tie.

guide fifteen and sixteen frame an ending,

a gesture of home…

silent snow becomes silent room,

eyes open slowly...

was it all a dream?

i love being home...

i love being home...

i love being home...

...lindsey vonn introduces the viewer to thom browne’s fall 2021 runway collection...

menswear for women, womenswear for men...

formalwear meets sportswear, sportswear meets formalwear...

centered,

a button back off-shoulder lapel dress with an oversized drape in gold lamé,

an oversized tailcoat gown with drawstrings and backpack straps in gold lamé...

accessories finished in mirrored gold leather,

a mr. thom backpack, buckled ski boots with curved heels…

mr. and mrs. thom embroidery and appliques,

dancing across cashmere, silk taffeta, mohair and fair isle lace,

playing in winter toile scenic quilting,

alongside drawcord details, city patches and brass trims…

a nod from hector,

a limousine bag made for a black tie pup,

a friendly trolley, ski goggle baguettes, a trunk doctor bag

all in black pebble leather…

a story told in black tie…

thom browne continues his collaboration with director carissa gallo for fall runway 2021 through a short film premiering on sunday march 7th at 8 am est on thombrowne.com, thom browne youtube, and the paris fashion week online platform.

About Thom Browne

Thom Browne is widely recognized for challenging and modernizing today’s uniform: the suit. By questioning traditional proportions, Browne’s designs consistently convey a true American sensibility rooted in quality craftsmanship and precise tailoring. In 2001, Browne began his business with five suits in a small “by appointment” shop in New York City’s West Village and, in the years following, expanded his business to include complete ready- to-wear and accessories collections for both men (2003) and women (2011).Browne has also become known for his highly conceptual runway presentations which have gained global attention for their thought provoking and dramatic themes and settings. Browne has been honored with the CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award (2006, 2013, 2016), the GQ Designer of the Year (2008), the FIT Couture Council Award (2017) as well as the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award (2012).His designs are recognized by museums around the world including the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Victoria & Albert Museum, the Costume Museum at Bath and the Mode Museum Antwerpen. The brand is currently offered in over 300 leading department store and specialty boutique doors across 40 countries and through 68 retail stores, flagships and shop-in-shops with a projected 78 in 2021 in key cities such as New York, London, Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul.