Tiger of Sweden 1903, Spring/Summer 2022 - Performance

Tiger of Sweden returns to London Fashion Week to present ‘Performance’ - the Spring/Summer 2022 Menswear and Womenswear Collection, created under the direction of Design Director, Bryan Conway. With strong ties to London, the collection will be presented during a physical event in Montague Square Garden and streamed live on social media.

Named ‘Performance’, the concept behind the Tiger of Sweden Spring/Summer 2022 collection is the translation of dialogue between performance and movement – a visual exploration of how the body moves, connecting both energy and expression.

Working with esteemed choreographer Franka Marlene Foth, the physical presentation champions performance both in the practical and emotional sense – a fusion between design functionality and innovation.

An intrigue into the construction of sportswear inspired the exploration of various design disciplines, allowing a unique interpretation of what is considered performance-wear.

Fabrications echo a distinct synergy between tailoring and activewear with the use of jersey, functional straps and flatlock seaming. Voluminous silhouettes and an experimentation of enlarged, soft proportions, which allow the body to move freely, as if in dance, are fused with the functionality of technical performance-wear. The two facets of performance explored.

Accessories showcase a similar narrative with functional details including sneakers stripped back to their most practical form. Garments are imbued with a sense of ease and freedom whilst remaining polished and formal. Prints come courtesy of a live dance performance reimagined through brisk and agile sketches - further enriching the visual exploration of performance captured through expressive brushstrokes and checkerboard patterned tiles, crafted from hand sketches in the design studio in Stockholm.

Akin to the joy of performance, the colour palette is awash with mood-lifting vivid accents of primary colours, complimented by sharp white contrasts. The collection is deeply rooted in the narrative of performance, recontextualising the meaning of performance-wear and underpinning the joy of expressive movement.

The Spring Summer 2022 Collection also sees the launch of the Tiger of Sweden ALL Collection Volume I. The first suit was the natural starting point of the upcoming unisex collection – building on wardrobe icons and creating a unique suit silhouette tailored to both men and women. With a heritage in tailoring and commitment to making the suit accessible for all, this was naturally the first style Tiger of Sweden would focus on for their recurring All Collection – one suit fits all.

The suit is only the beginning of the All Collection, upcoming products will continue to focus on wardrobe icons such as the duffle coat, biker jacket, classic white shirt and crew neck knitwear. The All Collection will also reinforce sustainability efforts and future styles will include not only conscious fabric sourcing but also more sustainable dyeing techniques and trims.

As a brand that is formed by Swedish values of equality, function, and meaningful design, Tiger of Sweden’s first All Collection Volume I suit is a step into our future - rooted in our past.