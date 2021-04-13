Trend Agency Move launches new trend book for AW22/23, with the leading theme ‘Ecstasy; a new state of mind’

The Dutch trend watching agency Trend Agency Move has launched a new book “Trend Movement AW2022/2023”. This fourth book of the company has one specific theme for the season: “Ecstasy, a new state of mind”. This season it’s all about changing perception.

The worldwide pandemic has a huge impact on every individual. Loneliness was already a big issue before the coronavirus changed the world in a split second. As a result, anxiety is taking over people’s lives. For many humans, the virus feels like a dark pillow that covers our blue planet.

Besides the loneliness, there are more issues we need to cope with nowadays. We start to see that the current capitalistic viewpoint is a threat to climate policy and also to our mental health when looking at increasing burnouts. Apart from this, equality between everyone should be the new common vision. It doesn’t matter what your gender is, or if you even want to specify your gender.

After a year of stillness, loneliness and anxiety, we want to colour up our lives again, to wipe away the dark year. This is why the answers of the design world are very clear: fun, fantasy, and love. We are more than ready to enter a state of ecstasy.

This trend book will give insight into our future. It is a guide for designers, creative directors, and brand strategists to create a meaningful future.

The book contains five trend chapters and also colour cards that contain seasonal colours. The consumer, market, and design trends are spotted by trendwatcher Renske Mennen.