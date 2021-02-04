Triarchy FW21 Collection

Triarchy is a family run business whose sole purpose is to make responsible denim.

We do this by elevating the denim industry to one of responsible, ethical and accountable manufacturing.

Triarchy only manufactures jeans that fit into our strict lens of sustainable and responsible denim manufacturing. This means only choosing fabrics that are made with 100% organic cotton, (and verifying the sources of that cotton), and then making the jeans in a factory that pays above a living wage, while using washing equipment that drastically reduces chemical use and water consumption.

We also eliminated plastic stretch from our brand and replaced it with an industry first natural rubber alternative to plastic stretch.

We then have 3rd party auditors verify our supply chain and manufacturing practices and allow them to publish their findings independent of us.

Lastly, we offset the carbon for every pair of jeans we make and then donate a portion of sales profits to Isla Urbana, who build and install rainwater catchment systems for people in and around Mexico City without access to water.

Our F/W ’21 Collection is made entirely out of organic cotton and natural rubber. The shapes are true to classic moments in denim’s history. A wide, high pleated trouser reminds us of the 40’s, a loose straight leg, the 90’s and our cropped safari pant the 50’s. Triarchy F/W ’21 is like a denim time machine.

Triarchy F/W’21 stays true to our ethos of making denim responsibly. The color palette of blue and off white reminds us that most clothing dyes are synthetic and we choose not to go that route. Instead focusing on silhouettes that are not always found in denim, and applying denim to them, this allows us to create newness without destroying the planet.