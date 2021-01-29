The new TRVL DRSS FW21 Womenswear collection has been released. The collection is inspired by expanding comfort even more through softer qualities to create more layers with comfortable fabrics. Offered in a range of weights and qualities, each fabric is wrinkle-free and has enough stretch to move with your body. The main colors for this collection are biscotta (a type of cream/beige), ink blue, off-white, black and brown tones. The TRVL DRSS FW21 collection will be delivered in mid August of this year with a total of 1 delivery.

“Materials are so important during Fall Winter. Fabrics should feel soft and comfortable on your skin, whereas layers create an exciting look’’, says Marian Wigger of TRVL DRSS.