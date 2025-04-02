Un été à Paris: Roger Vivier’s new advertising campaign starring Yeji

With the Un Été à Paris campaign, Roger Vivier embarks on a journey through the sunlit streets of the Ville Lumière, elevated by the effortless style of global K-pop star and Brand Ambassador, ITZY Yeji.

Building on the Parisian inspiration that began with the Spring Summer 2025 campaign— featuring Brand Ambassadors Xin Zhilei and Ines de la Fressange alongside her daughters, Nine and Violette d’Urso—Yeji steps into the city’s rhythm, where every corner tells a story and every moment embodies modern Parisian allure in a season defined by movement, light, and joie de vivre.

Credits: Rogier Vivier

At the heart of the campaign, Roger Vivier’s most iconic pieces take centre stage, infused with the spirit of summer in the city. The Belle Vivier buckled slingbacks are reimagined in linen and raffia, while the Belle Vivier bag—handcrafted by the Maison’s artisans— stands out as a timeless accessory, effortlessly complementing any look.

Striking red-and-white and blue-and-white striped patterns evoke the charm of mid-century seaside escapes, adorning Belle Vivier slingbacks, hair accessories, and summer tote bags embellished with the RV monogram. To complete the pre-collection, Creative Director Gherardo Felloni incorporated natural materials, bringing a tactile richness through woven raffia sandals and bags adorned with dazzling crystal buckles—seamlessly blending artisanal craftsmanship with refined luxury. His vision unfolds in a collection where delicate textures, rich embellishments, and vibrant hues celebrate the energy of the season.

Credits: Roger Vivier

From hidden gardens to the Pont Neuf, Yeji moves through Paris in a symphony of style. Whether strolling along the Seine or catching the last golden light of day, her effortless style and humour embody the Maison’s timeless spirit—where tradition meets contemporaneity, and heritage is always in motion.