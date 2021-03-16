United Fairs announces change of dates of European Bridal Week

After thoroughly and heedful consideration, United Fairs BV have taken the decision to re-schedule

European Bridal Week 2021. Putting the safety and well-being of exhibitors and visitors alike as a first priority, European Bridal Week will now take place from 19-21 June 2021.

This decision was taken following detailed consultation and in cooperation with Messe Essen.

Oliver P. Kuhrt, Managing Director of MESSE Essen GmbH is very pleased that European Bridal Week will prove once again to be a “showpiece” for and within the world of events and trade shows: “European Bridal Week has already successfully proven last summer that trade fairs with their highly professional hygiene protection concepts are important stimulators for the resumption of business. I am therefore very pleased that we can provide the exceedingly international bridal fashion industry with this much-needed platform in June.”

“Our partners, exhibitors and visitors trust us.” says Siegrid Hampsink, Event Director of European Bridal Week. “This not only when it comes to the professional and successful handling of an international bridal show as European Bridal Week in Essen in Germany. With this move, we are also reacting on the actual developments within the market, considering the B2B business as well as the B2C business. We have been very close to the market over the last couple of weeks and months; actual surveys and market analysis had a great impact on our decision to postpone European Bridal Week to June.”

In relation to this, Adriana Weisenbach, Managing Director of Bridal-Times, the biggest B2B online platform for the bridal industry in Europe states clearly: “The pandemic has changed the way we do business. It is clear that the last few months have been very difficult for all of us. Bridal Times conducted an independent anonymous survey on issues we felt are affecting bridal retailers in the Spring of 2021 and into the coming season. 93 German bridal shop owners took the time to respond to our 8-question survey in February. One of the outcome results is that the majority of these retailers staying positive and expecting to survive the situation. They also realise the importance of stocking the latest collections in their bridal shops and many are still keen on seeing and ordering the latest bridal collections, at trade exhibitions, preferable in the summer. This is what European Bridal Week perfectly responds to now.”

European Bridal Week 2021 will keep the same setup as planned, with high-class brands unveiling their newest collections to secure an early delivery for retailers, and with new and fresh fashion giving visitors inspiration for the upcoming season.

New dates have now been confirmed for the most important bridal trade show in Northern Europe, which will now take place in the halls of Messe Essen, 19-21 June 2021.

