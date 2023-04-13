Unveiling the Graduates 2023 collection: Amsterdam Fashion Academy

As the class of 2023 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, Amsterdam Fashion Academy recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of Amsterdam Fashion Academy, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Amsterdam Fashion Academy students that were presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images.

Designers: Janina Kraft, Mia Skajæret Hanssen, Valerie Bogaert, Giorgia Tessarollo, Arvin Quirante Mendoza and Nathan Barilari Hassan.

COURTESY OF AMSTERDAM FASHION ACADEMY

COURTESY OF AMSTERDAM FASHION ACADEMY

COURTESY OF AMSTERDAM FASHION ACADEMY