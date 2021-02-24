The new UP SS21 and FW21 collection is out. The collection includes men’s and women’s footwear. The collection is inspired by corporate social responsibility, sustainability and comfort.

Up Social Club Foundation; a foundation that helps people with intellectual disabilities. Helps them to participate in society. Per pair sold, 4 euros goes to the foundation so they can continue to develop in a safe and challenging environment.

The theme of the collection is eco-friendly shoes for positive people.

The main colors for this delivery are blue, black, white and olive.