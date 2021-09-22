V by Vera Mont Autumn/Winter 2021

V by Vera Mont is spreading carefree, positive vibes for June. The "Blooming Greens" set is all about nature – the message is: It's time to bloom again! The wide range of grounded tones goes from shades of green like hopeful dark pine and uplifting golden green to calming dove blue.

Whether it's a cool party dress with large shoulder pads or a feminine halterneck dress, the pieces show a strong shoulder across the collection and stand for total Woman Power. Sequinned crop tops with puff sleeves celebrate pure femininity and let us shine in full bloom. In addition, blossoming designs like abstract floral printed organza and flowing chiffon feel fresh and invigorating. The deep dark green midi skirt with box pleats is an essential must-have.

V by Vera Mont shows a completely different, much tougher side in July with the theme "Checker can". When it comes to colour, with light beige and caviar, the word is understatement – less is more. Trendy fabrics like crinkle satin in a wet look, checks on tulle and ribbed stripes provide the essential cool factor and raise elegance to a new level.

Slipping into the fancy taffeta check coat dress makes us feel strong and confident, like a movie star walking down 5th Avenue in the centre of New York. For dinner dates or that special business presentation, the expressive lurex jumper with a square neckline and volume sleeves and the midi pencil skirt with smock details at the waist make a convincing duo.

New easy pieces, like the cool leather jacket and the seductive lace bodysuit, allow the looks to be turned into everyday wear. The trend piece of the moment is the dramatic one-shoulder balloon jumpsuit.