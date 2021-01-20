Versatility, comfort and performance: Woolrich’s FW21 Collections

After nearly 200 years of producing top-quality outdoor wear, Woolrich's unremitting quest to empower life in the elements forges ahead for the FW21 season. With a sharp focus on functionality, comfort, and versatility, the latest collection looks to inspire wearers to pursue their goals regardless of what mother nature has in store.

From urban to natural landscapes, the collection is presented through a digitally progressive journey where models are wandering new paths and looking for uncharted environments, conquering elements such as wind, rain, and snow. The constantly moving treatment underlines the dialogue between heritage and innovation, thanks to an organic blend of images that is continually changing and growing into hypnotic visual sequences.

The first delivery of the season, Charming Versatility, which releases well before the weather worsens and temperatures drop, focuses on adaptability to tackle rapidly changing weather patterns. The men's Deepsix Overshirt combines a water-repellent recycled nylon shell, warm and light recycled down insulation, and a packable construction maximizing both performance and convenience for a dynamic range of situations. On the women's Silas Short Jacket, conventional insulators like down lose out to more durable options, like Primaloft®'s Continuous Filament Insulation, which ensures dependable warmth despite precipitous forecasts. For moments when rain is the sole concern, the men's Arrowood 2-in-1 Field Jacket and women's Meade Cape are lightweight options that provide unmatched protection against rain and wind. The delivery's color palettes are subdued mineral hues, a range of cold blues, and warm beiges, encouraging maximum wearability and easy layering.

Authentic Comfort, the season's second delivery, concentrates on Woolrich's vast archive and familiar yet functional fabrics and an increased focus on weight reduction to inspire exploration as the weather begins to take a turn for the worse. Inherently water-resistant British Millerain Waxed Cotton adorns brand icons like the Mountain Cotton Camo Jacket and Barrier Overshirt for men, and women's Conway Waxed Cotton 2-in-1 Parka, fortifying iconic Woolrich heritage. Dressed in premium ecological Black Sheep wool, the Polar Luxury Eco Wool Parka is manufactured by a dye-free, naturally water and wind resistant fabric thanks to the Green Loro Piana Storm System®’s technology, representing a testament to Woolrich's commitment to reinventing traditional silhouettes with function-driven luxury textiles. The men's Sierra Knitted Jacket, a reinterpretation of the popular Aleutian Vest, adds detachable microfiber sleeves as a comfortable weather-appropriate update to a widely popular silhouette. Many of the delivery's silhouettes employ premium down to augment warmth and reduce weight, like the women's Kuna Trench Coat and Alsea Puffy Parka. The delivery incorporates a military-inspired color palette of light olives, beiges, and burnt oranges, comfortably pairing with any wardrobe.

When venturing outside requires enduring extreme weather, performance and protection reign supreme. Logically, the core of delivery three, titled Iconic Performance, revolves around Woolrich's partnership with Gore-Tex® and other technical weather solutions. The men's High Tech Wool Like Parka, High Tech Quilted Long Jacket, and women's Tacony Long Parka, and Tacony Bomber all use Gore-Tex®'s Infinium technology, an extremely lightweight, wind-proof, water-resistant, and remarkably breathable fabric. The release also exploits the unsurpassed warmth of 750 FP 90/10 down, wider hoods, welded seams, and oversized pockets to complete the harsh weather protection details.

A considered range of pale blues, off-whites, and greys are complemented by pops of purple and olive, which subtly highlight the technical fabrics used throughout the delivery.