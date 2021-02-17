VERTERE BERLIN Fall/Winter 2021/22 Menswear Collection

Vertere Berlin - premium streetwear from the heart of Berlin’s club scene. True to the motto “Strictly Dancefloor Business”.

Vertere Berlin was launched at the end of 2017 from a collective around DJs, designers and artists. The origin of the brand is thus the electronic music scene in Berlin and the collections have since then reflected current zeitgeist topics of the scene.

Within a very short time Vertere Berlin was able to develop into one of the most interesting new streetwear brands. In addition to various collaborations and limited editions with artists and musicians, there was a pop-up in the Breuninger headquarters as well as retail listings with image boutiques such as the Superconscious Store in Berlin, Stierblut in Munich and Geschwisterliebe in Stuttgart.

FW21/22 Key Topics

Acid tie dye, ultra heavy garments and oversize cuts will also remain a focus topic of the collection in the FW21/22. New color worlds in the washes will cause a stir. The styles are manufactured and dyed in Portugal.

Since the beginning of the brand photo print series have been a key topic for Vertere Berlin. So also in the coming autumn-winter season. In addition to an analog photo series, 3D renderings with mpressive references to Berlin club nights are shown. The photo prints are brought to life with elaborate printing processes.

For the delivery date Pre F/W, sporty tracksuit and sweat suit combinations are also available, such as the capsule collection “House of Hedonism”. The combinations are made of nylon and sweat fabrics and are also made in Portugal.

The Fall/Winter collection is rounded off with a line of knitwear and oversized bomber jackets. As usual, there will also be an extensive line of accessories consisting of wool beanies (Made in Germany), leather accessories and underwear.

Vertere Berlin produces almost exclusively in Europe and will offer the majority of the collection in organic cotton and sustainable fabrics. In addition to the menswear collection, an activewear line for womens made of Econyl will be a highlight of the year.