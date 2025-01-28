Walter van Beirendock: Paris menswear Fall/Winter 25

Instead of letting extreme emotions fuel me, And pull me in all kinds of directions This time I took a much more contemplative approach to form a new collection Emphasis on NEW.

Looking with big eyes at the world as I love to do I came to the realisation That even the best of intentions, The most positive of actions, Can have restrictive consequences.

The boom of vintage or archival clothing Although a fantastic step towards a more sustainable fashion world Makes for few interesting or unseen volumes walking the streets, The nostalgia for the looks of old subcultures Leaves little space for mind-blowing new techniques, applications or cuts to land on the runways.

Credits: Walter van Beirendonck

In my thoughtful state I dreamt of running through sunflower fields with my Alien Friends. New life among us, here to help make sense of it all! They became an extra set of EYES, unearthing new possibilities.

I focused heavily on precise tailoring and high-quality fabrics I used traditional knowledge dating back centuries To think up new lengths and exciting shapes using innovative methods. No hair or make-up necessary, just put on a Stephen Jones hat and strap on those silicone extra-terrestrial fingers.

Beautiful fabrics sourced from English and Scottish mills, Mixed with 3D-printed pieces and AI-generated images. Ancient Dutch craft made cubic. Dented silhouettes.

Alien couches that care for you! Transforming dreams from mind mirages to stand-alone pieces can be a costly journey.

Setting up technical processes and finessing prototype after prototype is expensive. But I consider it my duty to keep pushing what is possible in fashion. I want future generations to know that no boundaries can stop creation. Only fear can.

XXX WALTER