Wawwa Clothing Focus On In-House Production For Autumn/Winter ’21

Manchester based Wawwa Clothing are proud to have expanded their in-house production in their own independent factory for AW21. The Wawwa micro-factory, which was set up when the pandemic hit due to the need for face masks and reduced demand for PPE, has now been kitted out to cover the majority of the accessories on offer, as well as new jersey and woven styles.

Each of Wawwa Clothing's items is designed with durability and wearability in mind for all genders. And the brand utilises recycled fabrics and trims wherever possible. The seasonal colour palette is a smooth transition from spring/summer ‘21, so cross-seasonal items can be merchandised together seamlessly. Core colours; black, white, khaki and natural sit alongside navy and forest green.

The new in-house jersey designs are deliberately kept simple, with focus placed on creating the perfect fit. Made using GOTS approved cotton yarn that is produced in the UK, they have a square cut, boxy fit. Although this is their preferred design, it ultimately cuts down fabric waste when producing them.

New in-house outerwear includes a reversible Sherpa Vest with a water resistant canvas shell to one side and soft sherpa lining to the other. Featuring a V-neck, front-zip closure and deep arm holes, this is the go-to versatile and easy-to-wear winter layering piece.

All of Wawwa’s trousers are made with an adaptable waist, giving a little more life to the product enabling them to grow or shrink with you. The best selling organic cotton Zama pant is introduced in a new cord fabric in navy and forest green colourways. Designed for functionality and comfort, the versatile trousers feature a cuff adjuster to the bottom of the leg for a relaxed or tapered fit allowing them to be tailored to the look you want.

As always, a comprehensive range of accessories is featured throughout, with a highlight being the 100% Recycled Yarn Collection. The collection includes; hats, scarves & blankets, produced in a local Manchester factory using GRS approved recycled yarn - 50% recycled cotton and 50% recycled PET. This coincides with Wawwa’s continued 1+1 collection that sees a product donated to the homeless for every item bought from the range.

Always evolving, with an obsession on quality, detail and fit, the Wawwa factory allows for full quality control and product design innovation throughout the production process. It creates less waste, being able to supply closer to demand and be reactive to the current market situation. It also reduces the carbon footprint of each garment, as design, sampling and production occurs under one roof, cutting out the CO2 emissions travelling back and forth between factories.