WAWWA Clothing Launches AW21 ‘Currents’ Collection

Driving change towards a renewable revolution, WAWWA Clothing takes inspiration from innovative energy sources for their AW21 collection, which sees the Manchester-based sustainable clothing brand debut a new womenswear specific collection.

The AW21 collection marks a turning point. The planet-before-profit brand lessens its focus around traditional seasonal collections with subtle updates to colourway offerings, alongside key essential products that will be part of the brand’s core collection. The core collection will feature classic colourways of Black, White, Navy and Khaki in t-shirts, and Black, Natural, Navy and Khaki for heavy jersey. Boundaries between seasons are becoming less defined, allowing a more timeless and cross-seasonal structure that supports a slower cycle.

The colour palette is a smooth transition from SS21 meaning classic items can be merchandised together seamlessly. Tonal blues, black and natural sit alongside dark magenta pinks, dark red, lime and khaki.

The launch of new women’s specific styles includes a boilersuit, shirt dress, trousers and light jacket. Production of the collection is split across WAWWA’s in-house factory, a new partner factory in India (100% powered by solar energy) and all outerwear is made in a local factory, in Greater Manchester.

New sustainable and durable fabrics are introduced with the addition of technical and functional design aspects. The offering features shirts in a classic windowpane check made from tough, heavyweight linen, and solar panel inspired, micro ripstop backpacks created in-house that feature an integrated solar panel to charge your electronic items on the go.

The Recycled Denim collection is carried over from the previous season, and a new women’s light jacket and a Sherpa-lined Trapper Hat are added to the range.

WAWWA Clothing’s wardrobe staples are updated in new colourways, and the classic Jonah rugby shirt is given a fresh look with reverse loopback jersey fabric. New graphics feature on both long and short sleeve tees as well as sweats and hoods.

As always, a comprehensive range of accessories is featured throughout, with a highlight being the 100% Recycled Yarn Collection. The collection includes hats, scarves and blankets, produced in the UK using GRS approved recycled yarn - 50% recycled cotton and 50% recycled PET. This coincides with WAWWA Clothing’s continued 1+1 collection that sees a product donated to the homeless for every hat, scarf, t-shirt or pair of socks bought from the range.

Each of WAWWA Clothing’s items has been designed with durability and wearability in mind for all genders. The Manchester-based brand has utilised recycled fabrics and trims wherever possible. It aims to keep the majority of designing, sampling and production in house to reduce each garment’s carbon footprint and has partnered with ethical factories using renewable energy.