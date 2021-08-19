WAWWA Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

The exploration of the ever inspiring outdoors, and the importance to protect it, is a common thread that runs throughout our work at WAWWA. The Spring/Summer ‘22 WAWWA Collection is no exception and has taken inspiration from Thomas More’s book ‘Utopia’, prompting us to explore our idea of utopia...’the grass is greener where you water it’.

An utilitarian approach can be seen in both fabrication and construction, ensuring a long lifecycle of our garments. Unisex silhouettes continue to grow in the range and a handful of carefully considered womenswear jersey pieces are introduced. Always evolving, we increase our use of innovative recycled fabrics with new 100% recycled, Italian nylons and cottons, in both our garments and accessories range.

Our Core Collection of never out of stock items is here to stay and WAWWA wardrobe staples are updated in fresh new colourways. The seasonal colour palette consists of greens, earthy khaki and browns, warm ginger biscuit and neutral tones from raw undyed cotton.

Intricate graphics that explore the idea of what a utopian world looks like can be seen across GOTS certified organic cotton tees, sweats and hoods. Produced in Portugal, all our jersey is of a premium quality as standard. Hemp jersey and organic cotton waffle bring newness to our jersey offering. Track pants are back by popular demand and new jersey shorts make a debut, for our comfort conscious customer.

The Trail Jacket is given a summer makeover, offered in a soft organic cotton canvas, garment dyed for a unique finish. An exciting new 100% recycled nylon microgrid ripstop jacket has been introduced. This lightweight, water repellent jacket cleverly compacts into its chest pocket. The packable pullover features a soft peaked hood and adjustable hem along with zips made from recycled materials. Designed with a slightly oversized fit, it allows for under layering throughout the changing seasons and unpredictable weather.

Our new 100% recycled cotton uses a waterless dyeing technology. It has a technical handle whilst keeping those important breathable, quick dry and lightweight cotton properties. Styles within the range include a contemporary twist on the guayabera shirt with a slightly oversized fit and clean aesthetic elevated by it’s transparent button fastenings. Shorts are featured in a relaxed fit with a bias cut gusset for a range of movements.

We delve further into printed fabric, experimenting with both digital and hand crafted mediums. Exploring a modern approach to Indian block printing and digitally distorting imagery. This takes form through our second ltd edition capsule launch for Summer ‘22.

We continue with our 1+1 range of accessories that work on the model of one bought, one donated and after much time spent sourcing the perfect pants, we add organic men’s and women’s underwear to the collection.

WAWWA products are designed with durability and wearability in mind for all genders. We use recycled fabrics and trims wherever possible, design, sample and produce as much as possible in-house to reduce each garment's carbon footprint and partner with ethical factories using renewable energy to be mindful of the impact on the planet and its people through every part of the process.