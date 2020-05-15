Webinar: Innovation and why its the core of successful brands

Joanne Yulan Jong is a brand consultant and author and founder of the multi-award winning London based consultancy Yulan Creative. She is a graduate of the Royal College of Art and has more than 20 years experience working in luxury fashion and retail. Yulan Jong published her bestselling book The Fashion Switch the new rules of the fashion business in 2017.

The third chapter in her book is around innovation and why R&D has become the core of successful fashion and luxury businesses. At this historic moment we are seeing innovations that are now saving lives. Fashion manufacturers producing masks and personal protection apparel. We are seeing others switch to produce ventilators. Scientists globally are urgently trying to develop a vaccine. We now see that agility is there and innovation is possible.

Join Joanne Yulan Jong for an overview of her third chapter on Innovation, and a panel of experts to discuss why mindset is the key to a successful business and indeed can even save lives. Will the fashion industry take this as an example of what can happen if we collectively work together especially when it comes to sustainability.

Alessia Gotti, owner of AG// Textiles Studio, the only sustainable fashion and textile agency based in the UK, will be one of the panelmembers during the webinar.

The webinar is on June 5 and will be held in English.