Where life thrives: Craghoppers celebrates heroes of the Galapagos in new docuseries

Craghoppers has released the first short film in a three-part series, celebrating the local heroes of the Galapagos Islands who tirelessly work with Galapagos Conservation Trust (GCT) to conserve the Eastern Pacific paradise.

The series peers into the lives of Lucia Norris, Diana Pazmino and Craghoppers Ambassador Sofía Green, their work as individuals and the incredible changes locals like manufacturers, fishers and business owners are making every day to inspire island restoration.

The first film, available now, follows Lucia who was born in Quito but raised on the island of San Cristobal in the Galapagos. Working now as Programmes & Policy Manager she walks us through her role, the importance of the Galapagos Islands to the world, and introduces us to some of the key people who are evolving their daily work and lives to help preserve the beauty of the islands.

The second film, available from 10th November, follows Diana who is determined to ensure that as many of the island’s children have access to the level of education that Diana was so fortunate to have had growing up. Upon realising that so few children on the islands knew how to swim, Diana set up Chicas con Agallas (The Gills Club) to offer young girls a safe space to learn about marine biology first-hand in the crystal-clear waters surrounding the islands.

The final film shadows Sofía as she joins former fisherman Yuri, and his nephew Manolo who have joined the fight to protect the islands’ sea life. Yuri and Manolo are two of many fishermen who live and work on the islands and who are moving towards a conservation first attitude. Many fishermen are still fishing the endangered Whale Sharks for profit. With the help of Sofía, Yuri and Manolo are leading the charge to change mindsets and protect the Island’s endangered sea-life. You can follow Sofía’s journey on all Craghoppers socials from 6th December.

Video: Craghoppers via YouTube

James McNamara, Brand Director for Craghoppers explains what the partnership means to the brand: “We have been partners of Galapagos Conservation Trust for over five years now. We are constantly inspired by the excellent work that the team both in the UK and in the islands are doing. The Trust’s mission to preserve and protect the environment and wildlife in the islands aligns perfectly with Craghoppers’ commitment to sustainability.

“We have been fortunate enough to work alongside some truly inspiring people through our partnership with GCT. We’re so proud to be able to share their stories in our newest docuseries.” Craghoppers is committed to championing a ‘sustainable first’ attitude in all walks of life. The brand’s unwavering stance is that the responsibility for protecting the natural beauty of great outdoors is shared by us all. As members of the Cascale, Ethical Trading Initiative and much more, Craghoppers is holding itself to the highest standards to ensure more ethically and sustainably manufactured outdoor kits.

Craghoppers' kids' collection features garments with QR codes that teach children about protecting endangered sea life in the Galapagos. Credits: Craghoppers

The stories Craghoppers tells, and the organisations it supports—like those featured in this docuseries—often inspire designs within the range. For example, Craghoppers’ kids’ collection includes garments featuring scannable QR codes that teach children about protecting endangered sea life on the Galapagos Islands and the vital conservation work led by the Galapagos Conservation Trust.