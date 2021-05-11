Why BN3TH Underwear are Your Man’s Favorite: The secret behind BN3TH Becoming a Guy’s Everyday Favorite

The BN3TH Classics are your everyday favorite. They feature a sustainably soft, breathable, lightweight Tencel Modal that is guaranteed to stay smooth and keep you comfortably supported at all times. The patented MyPakage Pouch Technology™ lifts & separates your boys, eliminating the need to shift or adjust.

They are a year-round best-seller, featuring seasonal designs and colors to lift your mood, while the original never out-of-stock, always best-selling OGs are black, navy, and crimson for everyday style and all-day comfort. It only takes one pair to understand why people keep coming back for more.

Every time you put on a pair of BN3TH, you feel it, but it’s the innovative design of BN3TH’s Classic collection that’s the secret sauce, making them Radically Better Underwear. In addition to the pouch technology that provides 3-dimensional lift and support, keeping you chafe-free and breathable, there’s the Pucker Panel that contours around your body, flatlock stitching to keep the seams smooth, and the no-roll waistband no matter where your day takes you.