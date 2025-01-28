Willy Chavarria FW25 runway show

‘Tarantula’ represents the 10th anniversary of Willy Chavarria for Autumn-Winter 2025. Shadows are tools of the Willy Chavarria trade to methodically spotlight a neo-Baroque drama. ‘Tarantula’ accentuates light through the darkness. ‘Tarantula’ comprises color and shape; texture and tonality. ‘Tarantula’ is tough and tender; American and European. ‘Tarantula’ is an expression of bold chiaroscuro that depicts the beauty of existence, resistance and persistence.

As fundamental Mexican-American cultural influences move towards a global embrace, so too does the Willy Chavarria wardrobe. ‘Tarantula’ is the universal wardrobe story that shapes resistance using European finesse. This combination underpins a cult of resilience that champions identity as a luxury to be honored and protected.

The ubiquitous Chavarria shoulder and emboldened proportions across workwear to sportswear categories are heightened by European textile compositions: silks, velvets, bouclé and double-faced cashmere — all imported from Italy. A 17th century Baroque colour palette of Opulent Gold, Baroque Blue, Crimson Elegance and Majestic Plum punctuate the season’s sumptuous stance with levity.

Credits: Willy Chavarria

Credits: Willy Chavarria

‘Tarantula’ refines a unique approach to silhouettes and patterns using strong sleeve shapes that accentuate and celebrate the body. A sculptural quality enhances female forms, blending sensuality with power in femininity. Tailored pieces across womenswear (and menswear) include a women’s bustier with traditional men’s made-to-measure suiting that sculpts the body; a unisex opera jacket with dramatic volume trailing; plus men’s and women’s tailored Italian velvet suits. The full fit blazer with a refined structured shoulder extends its nonchalant attitude with the new Chuco suit — a unisex style with a relaxed body and architectural Chavarria tailoring.

The 10th anniversary of Willy Chavarria is marked by thoughtful expansion. The ‘Body-Tee” is a bodysuit with the fullness of Willy Chavarria’s popular Easy and Buffalo Tees, made convenient without excess fabric to tuck in, sealed with a snap crotch. ‘W’ details make their mark across shirting, handbags, denim and chino categories. Chavarria introduces the new Toluca pant as a drawcord trouser in cotton velvet or wool twill with a baggy, stacked leg. Autumn-Winter graphics interpolate a Chicano proud stance focused on community, identity and political commentary on today’s climate.

Credits: Willy Chavarria

Soft calf leathers used across ready-to-wear, and accessories are imported from both Italy and France. Accessories include leather goods made in Italy and jewelry handmade in Mexico City.

Garment washing is all handmade in Los Angeles.

‘Tarantula’ encapsulates a global, sophisticated sensibility that encourages Brown, Black and Queer people to be resistant and resilient. Working-class luxury becomes our style of self-empowerment. Willy Chavarria continues building up a community where everyone is welcome. The dignified disenfranchised. ‘Tarantula’ works to inspire us — saints and sinners of society working to be canonized in real-time.