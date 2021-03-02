WODEN: durable quality sneakers with a simplistic design and a sustainable approach

Carsten Holm

WODEN is a Danish sneaker brand founded by Carsten Holm in 2013. “Ever since WODEN was just a simple idea and some raw sketches made by hand I have known that the brand would be value driven. Some saw it as an obstacle, but for me it has always been a key motivator. My journey has had its bumps along the way and after almost two decades in the shoemaking business I know that I can always do better. Today, that approach is the essence of WODEN and I am proud to have shown that it works.”

Who We Are

The name WODEN stands for Works of Denmark. Staying true to our Scandinavian heritage has allowed us to focus on what really matters: creating durable quality sneakers with a simplistic design and a sustainable approach. It’s not just about creating another sneaker. We care to meet and match the demands of women and kids on the go. We do that by focusing on craftsmanship, functionality and that perfect fit. WODEN is designed to last and crafted to be worn all day long.

With the greatest respect for the environment, we work with a sustainable approach:

Reduce

Reuse

Recycle

More than just another sneaker brand

For every WODEN collection we want to do better. Awareness of and knowledge about materials is how we push the barrier for more sustainable manufacturing. We use materials such as fish leather, cork, algae, recycled polyester, natural rubber soles and LWS Gold Certified leather in our production.

The WODEN puzzle

Each WODEN sneaker consists of more than 100 distinctive components from different facilities. That’s a pretty impressive puzzle if you ask us. Different components from different facilities.

Natural Soft Sneakers

As a result of two years of product development we have created our dual density polyurethane midsole.We call it: Natural Soft™. The frame for the polyurethane midsole is made in a strong density and the sole’s center consists of ultra-soft polyurethane. The location of the material is carefully designed to provide a more cushioned and shock absorbing sole for added comfort. You haven’t experienced comfort until you’ve worn our Natural Soft Sneakers.

We Know You

We know you believe in the beauty of quality-consciousness and great craftsmanship. You are independent, vibrant and do not compromise on neither aesthetics nor on comfort. Why should you? You care for and respect our environment and value our sustainable approach. Your sneakers are your everyday hero and a true companion. That is why you deserve the perfect pair of WODEN sneakers.

Double Digits In Green Growth

WODEN have had double digits growth since the brand was established almost eight years ago. In 2020 we were awarded the third ‘Gazelle prize’ for our growth in revenue by the leading Danish financial newspaper, Børsen.

We are on a journey and we keep exploring new markets and seek out even better collaborations with our existing customers. With that approach we have shown that WODEN is internationally scalable and that a value driven business can be a profitable one. This is just the beginning and now you are a part of our journey.

Small actions can lead to big changes. As long as we put one foot in front of the other.