Wolford zero-waste collection

Earth Day 2021 is a call to action, Wolford is at the forefront with zero-waste collection…

On the 51st anniversary of this global environmental movement, Wolford’s commitment to the common mission of transformational change is stronger than ever. Sustainability has been an integral part of our company’s DNA for over 70 years, setting ever higher standards for the whole fashion industry and we wholeheartedly support this year’s theme, “Restore our Earth”.

Pioneers with our two Gold C2C Certificates, a unique achievement in the textiles industry to this day, we strive to increase efforts of circular economy both in biological and technical cycles. Cradle to Cradle Certified signifies a productive approach that mimics nature. The material with which our skin wear is master crafted can either be biodegradable or reclaimed as a new fibre. After nurturing your body, they return to nurture the earth.

The undertaking involves meticulous attention, investment and over a decade of constant research. Certification requirements include a complete review of our whole production processes; from sustainable dyes used in colouring to the natural oils that lubricate the cos of our knitting machines. An effort that we make willingly, our conscious clientele worldwide expects nothing less.

Earth Day admonishes “As the world returns to normal, we can’t go back to business-as-usual”. Natural reserves are not endless. Our seas are so full of plastic that our Phyllis and Cassandra ranges astutely resource potential yarn from her. They are produced with recycled nylon from fishing nets recovered from the bottom of the sea and other plastic waste from the ocean’s garbage patch. Since 2020 we have been applying the same approach to 100% merino wool.

“Restore our Earth”, in an attempt to increase awareness and active participation, list “51 Ways To Restore Our Earth”. One example: Always read labels! Only on ours you’ll find certifications. Another example: Practice sustainable fashion! With us you truly do. For the approximately 20 top quality control tests, taking up to 15% of total production time, where each garment is examined minutely by expert seamstresses, guarantees flawlessness, therefore extreme durability. Long-lasting, whilst maintaining intact its original quality is another important concept of sustainability that our customers desire and appreciate, like our Essentials collection.

Our call to action, is that we can’t move fast enough when it comes to slow fashion. Wolford works to “restore our earth” and today let us celebrate all together our achievements and continue impassioned for a world beyond next season!